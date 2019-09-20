April 15, 1958-September 14, 2019
GENESEO — Bryan G. Johnson, 61, of Geneseo, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Evansville, Ind., from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born April 15, 1958, in Geneseo, Ill., the son of Clarence A. and Elisabeth “Lisa” W. (Weinspach) Johnson.
He is survived by his mother, Elisabeth “Lisa” W. Johnson, of Cambridge, Ill.; two sons: Jacob (Loren) Swanson, of Apex, N.C., and Zachary Fuller, of Dallas, Texas; four brothers: Rich (Sherri) Johnson, of Tampico, Ill., Gary Johnson, of Sterling, Ill., Robert (Beth Anna) Johnson, of Rock Island, Ill., and Tim Johnson of Geneseo, Ill.; five nieces: Alaina (Shaun) Monocerosr, Rabecca (Gustaf) Uttersten, Iris Johnson, Lilly Johnson and Carley Johnson; and one nephew: Daulton Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father; and one brother, Randy Johnson.
Bryan was a self-employed carpenter all of his life. He was a former band member of 100 Proof and Nitrix. He loved riding his Harley and working on and fixing old hot rods.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2019, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Ill. Visitation will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Ill., Oct. 5, 2019, prior to the service. Burial will take place in North Cemetery, Geneseo, Ill. Please join us at the Geneseo Community Center 541 E. North Street for lunch after the graveside service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grant-johnsonfh.com.