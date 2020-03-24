July 15, 1959-March 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Bruce Strader, 60, of Rock Island, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a time in the future.

Memorials may be made to the Edgewood Baptist Church or to the Jr Rocks baseball team.

Bruce was born in Moline on July 15, 1959, son of Clarence and Vergie (Witt) Strader. He graduated with the Rockridge High School Class of 1977.

He was owner/operator of Quality Plus Body Shop and Art Rice Body Shop. He collected antique toys, especially Buddy L and Crossley cars, and loved attending auctions. He was the proud owner of B & B Toy Museum. Bruce also owned several stock cars and sponsored his nephew in sprint car races. He also sponsored his great-nephew in the Jr Rocks Baseball team.

Survivors include his mother, Vergie Copeland, of Moline; a stepsister, Dawn (Tim) Cunningham, of Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Linda Strader, of Andalusia, Ill.; a brother, Scott (Julie) Strader, of Andalusia; nieces, Kimberly Strader, Lisa (Russ) Terry, Alaina Khan and Natalie Titus; a nephew, Michael (Michelle) Strader; 16 great-nieces and -nephews; and two great-great-nephews.