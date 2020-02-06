February 21, 1930-February 5, 2020

BETTENDORF — Bruce Penry, 89, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, Bettendorf. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian of LeClaire.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Moline, to Roy and Matilda (Sexsmith) Penry. Bruce attended Moline High School, earning his GED in 1949. He was activated in the Illinois National Guard, being honorably discharged in 1952.

Bruce married Betty Smithers on Oct. 31, 1954. He worked at Alcoa for 37 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, Bruce and Betty traveled and volunteered extensively, including the Kentucky Craft Cooperative, Westminster Woods Camp in Occidental, Calif., and at the food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church in Harlingen, Texas.

Bruce was an elder and deacon at the First Presbyterian Church, LeClaire, Iowa. He used a week of vacation to be a counselor at Camp Wyoming for several years.

He played guitar with a passion and by ear. He sang in the church choir and played with various bands. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes.