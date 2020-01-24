December 23, 1956-January 22, 2020

SILVIS — Bruce L. Stoneburg, 63, a resident of Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis, formerly of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Aspen.

A memorial luncheon in his name will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded, and there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be made to National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) or to One Eighty in Davenport. Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Bruce was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Davenport, a son of Lloyd and Lois (Neal) Stoneburg. He graduated from UTHS, class of 1975, and later, married the love of his life, Lisa Searle, on Valentine's Day in Rock Island County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He had previously worked at Eagles Warehouse in Milan and Swords Veneer & Lumbar in Rock Island. He enjoyed smoking, drinking Mountain Dew and scrapping.

He is survived by a son, Barney Stoneburg, of Peoria; three sisters: Valory Huys, of Loves Park, Ill., Judy Condrack, of Rock Island, and Melody DeSchepper, of Moline; a special buddy, Jeff Morrison, of Rock Island; two longtime friends, Rick and Ron Rennert; and several nieces and nephews.