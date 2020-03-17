December 15, 1946-March 15, 2020

SILVIS — Bruce L. Pineo, 73, of Silvis Ill., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Adhering to the the CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be able to gather at any given time. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Bruce was born Dec. 15, 1946, in Norton, Mass., the son of Arnold A. and Margaret (Innes) Pineo. He married Phyllis Walsh on Oct. 1, 1966, in North Attleboro, Mass. In his early years Bruce had been a tinsmith. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps and retired Master Gunnery Sergeant after 22 years of service. He then worked for National Railway, Silvis, for 22 years. He was a member of the East End Bolders Club for 30 years, where he served as a director and Men's Social Club financial secretary.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Phyllis; children, Alfred Pineo, Davenport, Jennifer (Rob) Roye, Castle Rock, Colo., and Nova-Lee Pineo (fiance, Jason Bauer), DeWitt, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Pam Porell, New Hampshire; brothers-in-law, Roland Forget, Connecticut, and Fran Wynn, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.