February 3, 1938-April 22, 2020

MOLINE — Bruce L. Davis, 82, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles, and the family will greet you directly in front of the funeral home as you drive up. Cremation has been accorded, and a private interment in New York will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community of Christ Church, Moline.

Bruce was born Feb. 3, 1938 in Montour Falls, New York, a son of Daniel and Miriam (Lattin) Davis. He graduated from Union Springs (New York) High School in 1956 and later earned his bachelor's degree from Cornell University in engineering. In 1962, he entered the US Air Force, and proudly served earning the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Later, he earned his master's degree in engineering from Augustana College, Rock Island.

He was a Senior HVAC Engineer with John Deere for 45 years, retiring in 2011. A job he was most passionate about. He was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoyed running, handball, and biking. He was most known for helping those in need.