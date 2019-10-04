June 17,1952-August 17, 2019
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Bruce L. Bitler of Beech Grove Ind., formerly Albany, Ill., born June 17, 1952, passed away at his favorite summer fishing spot in Orr, Minn., on Aug. 17, 2019. Bruce retired from International Farmall, East Moline/Navistar, Ind., in 2009.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to mourn his passing are his eldest daughter, Rhonda Gengler; grandsons, Zane and Shane Gengler, of Moline; daughter, Ashley Bitler; and granddaughter, Mikayla Bitler, of Chicago, Ill.; brothers, Steve, Danny (Meridee), Harry (Butch) Bitler, all of Albany, Ill.; brother, Brian (Vicky) Bitler, of Port Byron, Ill.; a beloved sister, Dawn Snowden, of Albany, Ill. Many nephews and nieces who lovingly called him Uncle Boo Boo. Preceded in death by his father, Donald (Bud); mother, Phyllis; brothers, Greg and Timothy.
A Military Memorial service will be held at Lusk Cemetery, Albany, Ill., on Oct. 12, 2019, at noon, followed by a luncheon at The American Legion Hall, Albany, Ill. All are welcome.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Bitler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.