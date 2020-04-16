PORT BYRON — Bruce Joseph Plumb, 51, of Port Byron, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a “Memorial Drive-By procession” will take place Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Bruce's childhood home (5421 - 230th St. N., Port Byron), from 1 to 3 p.m. Please enter the procession from the Port Byron side (Ranch Road). Please follow signs. A celebration of life, Catholic Mass and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bruce Plumb may be made to Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Bruce enjoyed life to the fullest! He loved and enjoyed spending time with his Mom; his girlfriend, Julie; and family. Keysa, his 15-year-old yellow lab, stole a piece of Bruce's heart and was his pride and joy. Bruce's late Aunt Doris commented once that, “Keysa was the prettiest blonde that she had ever seen him with” and then Bruce met Julie, the love of his life. Bruce loved playing with his nieces and nephews from the time they were little to all grown up. He thought of them as if they were his own children. A true “F-Uncle” for Robert, Daniel, Cole, Kelsey, Parker, Karly, Madison, Ryan and Haley. If Bruce wasn't working, he was spending time with his mom at the “kitchen table,” landscaping, tinkering or riding his custom Harley. Riding his Harley with Julie, along with his friends, on many outings was a source of relaxation, exhilaration and pleasure for him. Bruce will be forever missed at our future gatherings at home and in the community. We will feel a huge shift in our lives now that Bruce's larger-than-life personality has gone home to be with the Lord and forever reunited with his Dad and other loved ones.