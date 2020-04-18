× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 21, 1934-April 16, 2020

MILAN — Bruce F. Wells, 85, of Milan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.

Private graveside service will be held at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family with services.

Bruce was born on Aug. 21, 1934, in Milan, the son of Carl and Elizabeth (Moorehead) Wells. He married Shirley Alexander on Oct. 1, 1955, in Frankfort, Ill. Bruce worked as a heavy equipment operator and foreman for Midwest Operating Engineers Local Union 150. He was a member of the Kaaba Shriners, Loyal Order of Moose, Rock Island, and Antique Engine and Tractor Club. Bruce was a retired fire chief from the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed yardwork, especially mowing, and keeping his yard in pristine condition. Bruce and his wife Shirley loved camping and traveling with their camping club.