April 4, 1966-May 24, 2020
PORT BYRON -- Bruce Eric Ingram, 54, of Port Byron, Illinois, and formerly of Aurora, Illinois, passed away 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Bettendorf, Iowa
Bruce was born April 4, 1966, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Calvin G. and Mary Jo (Brownfield) Ingram. He is survived by his son: Trevor Ingram; step-children, Stephanie Moore and Phoenix Willowbloom; one step-grandchild: Van Montague; his father, Calvin G. Ingram; 9 siblings: Jacqueline (David) Elliott, Christine Ingram, Kevin (Ann) Ingram, Robin (Christopher) Watts, Grant (Jane Ellen) Ingram, Garth (Deborah) Ingram, Victor Ingram, Darrin Ingram, Erin Ingram; nieces and nephews: Katherine (Michael) Denci, Meghan Ingram, Samantha Watts, Alexandra Watts, Logan Watts, Grace Ingram, Lucas Ingram, Zachary Ingram, Emily Ingram, Michael Ingram, and great-nieces and nephews; and friends: Hollie Rieck, Steven Rieck, Joseph Moore, Rick La Due, Bill Snyder, and Deacon Bob DePauw.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, and one sister: Kathleen Lucille Ingram.
Bruce was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rapids City, Illinois. He enjoyed playing chess and cribbage and listening to Irish Folk Music. He was a great storyteller. Bruce loved to cook and made the best chocolate cake. He loved John Wayne and Jimmy Buffett. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be directed to the family for Trevor's college fund.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
