April 4, 1966-May 24, 2020

PORT BYRON -- Bruce Eric Ingram, 54, of Port Byron, Illinois, and formerly of Aurora, Illinois, passed away 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Bettendorf, Iowa

Bruce was born April 4, 1966, in Aurora, Illinois, the son of Calvin G. and Mary Jo (Brownfield) Ingram. He is survived by his son: Trevor Ingram; step-children, Stephanie Moore and Phoenix Willowbloom; one step-grandchild: Van Montague; his father, Calvin G. Ingram; 9 siblings: Jacqueline (David) Elliott, Christine Ingram, Kevin (Ann) Ingram, Robin (Christopher) Watts, Grant (Jane Ellen) Ingram, Garth (Deborah) Ingram, Victor Ingram, Darrin Ingram, Erin Ingram; nieces and nephews: Katherine (Michael) Denci, Meghan Ingram, Samantha Watts, Alexandra Watts, Logan Watts, Grace Ingram, Lucas Ingram, Zachary Ingram, Emily Ingram, Michael Ingram, and great-nieces and nephews; and friends: Hollie Rieck, Steven Rieck, Joseph Moore, Rick La Due, Bill Snyder, and Deacon Bob DePauw.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, and one sister: Kathleen Lucille Ingram.