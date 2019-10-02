January 4, 1955-October 1, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Bruce E. Nordstrom, 64, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Bishop Hill Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.
Bruce was born on Jan. 4, 1955, the son of Harold and Helen (Swanson) Nordstrom, in Galesburg. He attended Orion High School. He married Edna Boggs; she preceded him in death in 2013.
Those left to cherish his memory include brother, Donald (Barbara) Nordstrom, Clearwater, Fla.; sister, Kathy (Dick) Edwards, Geneseo, Marty (Terri) Nordstrom, Orion; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen.
Those that would like to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so by visiting www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.