October 30, 1950-July 3, 2019
ROCKFORD — Bruce E. Carter, 68, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 30, 1950, in Sterling, Ill., the son of Earl and Jean (Miner) Carter. Bruce was a veteran serving in the National Guard. He married Linda J. Osborn in Geneseo, Ill., on April 1, 1977. Bruce worked at International Paper from 1990 to 2017. He enjoyed NASCAR, golf, Jeopardy, recumbent bike riding and playing with his granddaughter, Lacey.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda; son, Benjamin E. Carter (Charlie Liu), of San Francisco, Calif.; daughter, Jamie J. Weisse; granddaughter, Lacey A. Carr-Weisse; sisters, Sandi (Ken) Douglas and Connie (Rick) Laleman; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, with a visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, in the name of Bruce E. Carter. To share a memory, or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.