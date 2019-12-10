August 28, 1947-December 8, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Bruce A. Willits, 72, of Springfield, Ohio (formerly of New Boston) died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the New Boston Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mercer County Relay for Life or the Auto Shop Class at Mercer County High School. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

Bruce was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Galesburg, Ill., to Marion and Colleen (Cameron) Willits. He married Edith Chapman in 1967, later divorcing. From this union two daughters were born, Salli and Stephanie.

Bruce was employed with Farmall in Rock Island until closing, then moved to Ohio, where he was with International Harvester until his retirement in 2009. While living in Illinois, Bruce enjoyed hunting, collecting guns and working on cars. In his retirement he spent his time working on his 1964 Plymouth Savoy, which he drag raced.

Bruce is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Salli and Dennis Graham, of Andalusia, and Stephanie and Terry Leonard, of Joy; six grandchildren; and seven siblings: Trudy Lafever and fiance, Bill Norton, of Buffalo Prairie, Steve Willits, of New Boston, Blaine Willits, Doug and Martha Willits, of East Moline, Brian Willits, of Oquawka, Mark Willits, of New Boston, Amy and Joe Doucette, of Anthem, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John Willits, Carol Willits and Lisa Seefeld.