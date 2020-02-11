August 22, 1962-February 9, 2020
REYNOLDS — Brian S. Fischer, 57, of Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. Services for Mr. Fischer will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where military honors will be conducted by the Milan American Legion Post No. 569. Memorials may be made to the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Brian was born on Aug. 22, 1962, in Libertyville, Ill., a son of LaVere and Virginia (Clifton) Fischer. He married Kimberly Fox on Sept. 26, 1992, in Rock Island. Brian was a licensed, master electrician and was a Project Manager/Estimator with Tri-City Electric, Davenport. He was a member of Fishing Has No Boundaries, Inc. a nonprofit organization whose goal is to open up the great outdoors for people with disabilities through the world of fishing. Brian enjoyed traveling to Canada, cooking, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Brian was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Kim; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amber Steele, Orion; parents, LaVere and Virginia Fischer, Milan; grandchildren, Brylynne and Natalie Steele; siblings, Joseph (Donna) Fischer, Alexis, Cristina (Anthony) Seaton, Middleburg, Fla., and Nickolas (Betsy) Fischer, Milan; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
10:00AM
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264