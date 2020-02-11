Brian S. Fischer
View Comments
REYNOLDS

Brian S. Fischer

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian S. Fischer

August 22, 1962-February 9, 2020

REYNOLDS — Brian S. Fischer, 57, of Reynolds, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. Services for Mr. Fischer will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where military honors will be conducted by the Milan American Legion Post No. 569. Memorials may be made to the family.

Brian was born on Aug. 22, 1962, in Libertyville, Ill., a son of LaVere and Virginia (Clifton) Fischer. He married Kimberly Fox on Sept. 26, 1992, in Rock Island. Brian was a licensed, master electrician and was a Project Manager/Estimator with Tri-City Electric, Davenport. He was a member of Fishing Has No Boundaries, Inc. a nonprofit organization whose goal is to open up the great outdoors for people with disabilities through the world of fishing. Brian enjoyed traveling to Canada, cooking, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Brian was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Kim; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amber Steele, Orion; parents, LaVere and Virginia Fischer, Milan; grandchildren, Brylynne and Natalie Steele; siblings, Joseph (Donna) Fischer, Alexis, Cristina (Anthony) Seaton, Middleburg, Fla., and Nickolas (Betsy) Fischer, Milan; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Brian Fischer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brian's Visitation begins.
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brian's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News