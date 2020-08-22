× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 25, 1947-August 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Brian “Randy” Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. A live-stream funeral can be viewed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will take place in Andalusia Cemetery where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of Gilda's Club.

Randy was born on Jan. 25, 1947, in Moline, a son of Robert J. and Mary B. Shouhart Ballard. He married Cynthia Wakeland on June 24, 1967, in Moline.

Randy worked in manufacturing for John Deere Plow and Planter in Moline before finishing his career at the shipping department in Milan where he retired in September of 1996 after 30 years.

Randy was a member of Milan Rifle Club – action shooters and the Pyrotechnical Guild International. He was a lead shooter for J & M displays for 25 years. Randy was also an avid bass fisherman.