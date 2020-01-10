October 18, 1982-January 9, 2020

MOLINE — Brian R. Martinez-Phelps, 37, Moline, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Brian was born on Oct. 18, 1982, in Silvis, the son of Edwin Martinez and Susan (Ransom) Phelps. He graduated from UTHS class of 2000 and received an associate's degree from Scott Community College. He was an assembler at John Deere Harvester, East Moline. Brian enjoyed watching gangster and horror movies. He liked vintage and lowrider cars and riding his motorcycle. He was a Black Belt in Karate. Brian loved family time, especially being with his children.

Survivors include his children: Alejandro, Marissa and Alyssa, parents Edwin Martinez, Davenport; mother, Susan (Roger) Rockwell, Moline; grandmother, Joann, brothers; Gary (Tracy) Phelps, Coal Valley, Tyler Rockwell, Moline, and Cesar Nunez, Silvis.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather and sister, Lesley Martinez.

