{{featured_button_text}}
Brian P. Smith

July 10, 1959-November 26, 2019

DAVENPORT — Brian P. Smith, 60, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, following a brief cardiopulmonary illness at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, Silvis. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Brian served our community as a Realtor for Mel Foster Co.

A complete obituary is available at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Brian Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Sunday, December 1, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home
614 N Main St
Davenport, IA 52803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brian's Visitation begins.
Dec 2
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:00AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 Main St
Davenport, IA 52801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Brian's Funeral Mass begins.
Load comments