July 10, 1959-November 26, 2019
DAVENPORT — Brian P. Smith, 60, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, following a brief cardiopulmonary illness at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, Silvis. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Brian served our community as a Realtor for Mel Foster Co.
A complete obituary is available at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.