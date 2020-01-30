December 1, 1952-January 29, 2020

SHERRARD — Brian David Shearer, 67, of Sherrard, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There are no services.

Brian was born Dec. 1, 1952, in Highland Park, Mich., the son of Alexander and Marjorie Ellen (McKimmy) Shearer. He was a graduate of Adrian High School and Specks Howard School of Broadcasting. He married Sharon (Fluke) Johnson on Oct. 13, 1990, in Adrian, Mich. He enjoyed deep-sea fishing and bowling. He bowled two 300 games. He was a 30 Gallon Blood Donor. He also loved to play Santa during the holidays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lori (Adam) Kosarue, Mich.; stepchildren, Laurie Sutton, Alpha, Ill.; Andrew (Lisa) Johnson, East Moline; and Sarah Blaisdell, Rockton, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to The Two Rivers YMCA or to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Shearer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.