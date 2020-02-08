November 17, 1960- February 5, 2020
MATHERVILLE —Brett Allen Radosevich, 59, of Matherville, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2020, in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Committal services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial fund.
Brett was born Nov. 17, 1960, in Moline, the son of Robert William and Martha (Forsythe) Radosevich. He married Brenda Bain on April 21, 2010, in Aledo.
He was employed at Brad's Auto, Aledo.
Brett enjoyed fishing, camping and spending family time. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed “coaching” from his recliner! He always looked forward to his annual trips to St. Louis with his in-laws to watch the Cardinals games; they made frequent trips to the Ozarks as well. Brett always looked forward to fishing every fall with his mom and siblings in Minnesota.
Brett was an expert in the art of restoring cars. He started painting corvettes at the age of 17 and has had many prize-winning cars featured in cars shows, several of his show corvettes were on the cover of Corvette Magazine. Many of his life-time best buddies were from his car connections.
Brett was a kind, compassionate man with a sharp wit. He loved his family and friends, and they loved him in return. He will be greatly missed by all.
Brett is survived by his mother, Martha Forsythe Radosevich; wife, Brenda; sisters, Jodee Radosevich, Dana (Thomas) Radosevich, Stacee Radosevich Ford; brothers, Kerry Radosevich and Bryan Radosevich; stepdaughters, Jeni Hickman and Jordanne Woods; four grandsons, three nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Radosevich, in 2000. Condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.