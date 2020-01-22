December 16, 1959-January 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Brenda Marie Ott, 60, of East Moline, died Tuesday at Hope Creek Care Center. Graveside services are Friday at 2 p.m. at Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Brenda was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Aledo, Ill., to Harold and Nan (Hagan) Ott.

Survivors include her father, Harold; siblings: Rick and Randy Ott, Lori and Robert Kays, Sara Ott; friend, Sue Wilson; Godchild, Sara Flowers. She was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Kyle; and friend, John Flowers.

