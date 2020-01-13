August 12, 1952-January 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Brenda L. Johanson, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Silver Cross Nursing, Rock Island.

A Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to American Cancer Society or Kings Harvest.

Brenda was born on Aug. 12, 1952, in Moline, the daughter of Burley and Dolores (Webb) Hutton. She married Bill Johanson on Oct. 24, 1970, in Moline.

She had been employed at B and W Home Improvement, Moline, and formerly at several flooring stores in the Quad Cities.

Brenda loved spending time with her family and fur babies, Piston and Tank. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, loved old Mustangs and the Beach Boys.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; children, Lynn (Cory) Reiff, Davenport, Christin (Shawn) Lambert, East Moline, Bill (Trisha) Johanson, East Moline; grandchildren, Markus, Kayla, Gavin, Kaylee, Jaiyhdenn, Grant, Lane and Madelyn; great-granddaughter, Alaina; siblings, Robert Hutton, Albany, Roger Hutton, Florida, and Mary Lowe, Davenport.