November 29, 1943-May 29, 2020

COLONA — Brenda Joyce Callow, 76, of Colona, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Southern Baptist Church in Colona.

Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brenda was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Ellsinore, Mo., the daughter of Matthew and Elsie Walton. She was a member of Colona Southern Baptist Church. Brenda worked several years for Black Hawk College. She was an outstanding mother to three forever grateful children and an exceptional wife to Melvin Callow for 60 years.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin; children Darron Callow, Melanie Renee Callow and Fawnda (Howard) Winne; grandchildren, Tyler Carroll, Jane Carroll, Ashley Callow, Adam Wells, Cara Hawkins, Dylan Callow, Nick Carroll, Alec Wells, Harley Neff and Shawna Neff; great-grandchildren, Garrett Hesseltine, Keegan Carroll, Trever Hesseltine, Clayton Wells, Emmitt Wells, Lincoln Manley, Cameron Callow, Payton Munn, Emilie Heggan, Ashlie Heggan and Lynzie Heggan; siblings, Wanda Joyce, Mel Walton, Clint Walton and Joann English.