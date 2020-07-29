June 2, 1959-July 27, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Brenda J. Brandt, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. A public visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. A wake service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home staff will assist all those wishing to celebrate Brenda's life in accordance with the guidelines. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Tudi's Tribe or NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative.
Brenda was born June 2, 1959, in Rock Island, a daughter of Robert and Marilyn (Barnes) DeClerck. She married Terence Brandt on Dec. 28, 1985, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Brenda worked as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance Co. for 40 years. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and Oakwood Country Club. Brenda was also a board member for Alleman High School and Just Kids Daycare. In her free time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, following her son on the golf course, Riesling wine, traveling, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Terry; son, Beau (Elizabeth) Brandt, Davenport; parents, Robert and Marilyn DeClerck, Reynolds, Ill.; siblings, Tom (Tracy) DeClerck, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Annette (Pat) Martens, Orion, and Bill DeClerck (special friend, Melanie Denault), Taylor Ridge; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pat and Charlie Brandt, Milan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tim Brandt (Krystal Miller), Milan, Jane Brandt (Kevin Trasorras), Mexico, and Todd (Laura) Brandt, Rock Island, Trent Brandt (Cathy Vanthournout), Milan; along with a many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
