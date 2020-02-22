June 25, 1951- February 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Brenda G. Daniels Cousins, 68, East Moline, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Cremation Rites have been accorded, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Brenda Daniels was born on June 25, 1951, in Sikeston, Mo., the daughter of Thyrl and Betty (Hampton) Daniels. She married Russell N. Woods on Nov. 11, 1967. She later married Conrad Cousins on Nov. 29, 1990, in Dubuque, Iowa. He died Dec. 18, 2008. She enjoyed crosswords, word searches, puzzles and watching her soap operas. Brenda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Tina J. Woods Durham (William), Moline, and Kelly Woods Sedam (Kenneth), East Moline; grandchildren, Marissa Robertson (Cody Cutkomp), Michael Russell, Abbey Hintze, Vincent Durham, Devin Durham, Christina Durham, Audrina Durham and Briley Durham; and siblings, Sue Daniels (Sam Loveless), East Moline, Jack (Linda) Daniels, Colona, Debbie Britten, Milan, and Kim (Mike) Britten, Omaha, Neb.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

