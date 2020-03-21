December 12, 1993-March 19, 2020
GENESEO — Brandon E. Gehn, 26, of Geneseo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, from a massive brain injury sustained from striking his head from a diabetic reaction. Brandon was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. The Rev. Timothy Nerud will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be directed to the Brandon Gehn Memorial Fund. The funds will then be distributed to Camp Hertco Hollow by the family in Brandon's honor.
Brandon was born Dec. 12, 1993, the son of Kurt and Tamara (Rowe) Gehn, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 2012, and later obtained a degree in welding from Black Hawk College. He was employed as a correctional sergeant at the East Moline Correctional Center. He was a volunteer fireman with the Geneseo Fire Department and a counselor for Camp Hertco Hollow, Boone, Iowa. He enjoyed farming and four-wheeling, but especially loved being a dad and spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his fiancée, Alyssia Daily; daughter, Norah; father, Kurt (Kathy) Gehn, Geneseo; sister, Honesty (Dewey) Trobaugh, Sterling, Ill.; brothers, Matt (Michaela) Gehn, Geneseo, Ill., Justin (Amy) Fowler, New Windsor, Ill., Nicholas Rowe; nieces, Paisley Gehn, Charity Fowler, Staci (Zach) Robbe; nephews, Cody Fowler; grandmother, Sandy Rowe; and aunts, uncles, cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tamara Gehn, his grandparents, Anda and Gary Gehn, grandfather, Warren Rowe, and step-grandfather, Thomas “Tip” Price.