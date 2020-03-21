GENESEO — Brandon E. Gehn, 26, of Geneseo, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the emergency room at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, from a massive brain injury sustained from striking his head from a diabetic reaction. Brandon was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. The Rev. Timothy Nerud will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be directed to the Brandon Gehn Memorial Fund. The funds will then be distributed to Camp Hertco Hollow by the family in Brandon's honor.