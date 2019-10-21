June 27, 1930-October 18, 2019
HILLSDALE — Bradley W. Kincaid, 89, of Hillsdale, Ill., died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation in Morrison. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Maria Cemetery, Hillsdale. Memorials may be left to the family.
Bradley was born June 27, 1930, the son of Walter and Viola (Seams) Kincaid. He married Barbara Jean DeWitte on April 24, 1954, at St. John's Catholic Church, Rapid City, Ill. Bradley was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He farmed with his dad for several years before going to work at the Hillsdale Sawmill and retired from the Hillsdale Elevator at the age of 80. Bradley was a member of the Hillsdale American Legion and enjoyed having coffee with the group at the Fast Break in Hillsdale. In his spare time he loved fishing and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Barb, of 65 years; children, Cindy (Bill) Stark, Pittsburg, Mo., Lori (Steven) Possley, Erie, Ill., Todd (Tracy) Kincaid, Cordova, Ill.; grandchildren, Shane, Jake, Cotee and Samantha (Nick); nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Wells, Lila Stout; and sister-in-law, Lorretta Kincaid. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale and Les Kincaid; and his in-laws.
The family would like to thank the staff at Resthave and Genesis Hospice for their loving compassionate care. They also extend a special thanks to Mike O'Hara for taking time to visit him. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.