LECLAIRE, IOWA

Bradley Stephen Welch

September 19,1992-January 22, 2020

LECLAIRE — Bradley Stephen Welch, 27, went home to God on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Emergency Department – Illini Campus, Silvis. A visitation service to celebrate his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Bradley Stephen Welch was born on Sept. 19, 1992. As a child, Brad loved cooking, swimming and wanted to try every sport. He loved to make his siblings laugh and would let his sisters do his hair and put makeup on him. He loved to hear their laughter! Brad had a smile that could light up a room and was a truly likable young man. Brad loved his family, was a talented cook and an avid reader. He loved to talk with his Mom about recent books they had both read. He loved working with his hands and working on cars with his Dad. He loved his nieces Kaydence and Olivia and was excited to meet his next two nieces/nephews in July.

Brad is preceded in death by his brother, Cade. Brad is survived by his parents, Patrick Welch and Cassandra (Fernando) Munoz; his children, Mason and Isabelle; and siblings, Brendon Welch, Monique Welch, Tifany Welch, Jordan Welch and Karoline Welch.

Service information

Jan 25
Visitation -VFH Geneseo
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
