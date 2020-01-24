Bradley Stephen Welch was born on Sept. 19, 1992. As a child, Brad loved cooking, swimming and wanted to try every sport. He loved to make his siblings laugh and would let his sisters do his hair and put makeup on him. He loved to hear their laughter! Brad had a smile that could light up a room and was a truly likable young man. Brad loved his family, was a talented cook and an avid reader. He loved to talk with his Mom about recent books they had both read. He loved working with his hands and working on cars with his Dad. He loved his nieces Kaydence and Olivia and was excited to meet his next two nieces/nephews in July.