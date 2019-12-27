August 1, 1956-December 24, 2019

MOLINE — Bradley C. Larson, 63, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family for a “youth fishing” fund to be established.

Brad was born on Aug. 1, 1956, in Moline, the son of Robert and Jeanette Grothusen Larson. He was a 1974 graduate of Moline High School and held a Culinary degree from Black Hawk College. He married Martha “Marty” Todd on July 23, 1983, in Rock Island, and they were blessed with a son, Rob, in 1990.

Brad began his career at John Deere Davenport Works, and spent the remainder of his career with MAGID Glove & Safety, providing safety supplies to John Deere factories in the Quad Cities.

