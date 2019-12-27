August 1, 1956-December 24, 2019
MOLINE — Bradley C. Larson, 63, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family for a “youth fishing” fund to be established.
Brad was born on Aug. 1, 1956, in Moline, the son of Robert and Jeanette Grothusen Larson. He was a 1974 graduate of Moline High School and held a Culinary degree from Black Hawk College. He married Martha “Marty” Todd on July 23, 1983, in Rock Island, and they were blessed with a son, Rob, in 1990.
Brad began his career at John Deere Davenport Works, and spent the remainder of his career with MAGID Glove & Safety, providing safety supplies to John Deere factories in the Quad Cities.
Brad enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and vacationed many years in the Caribbean, snorkeling in Jamaica, Mexico, Grand Cayman and Bonaire. He was a fantastic fisherman and learned to bass fish in Missouri farm ponds from his favorite father in-law. His love for fishing then took him to Ontario, Canada, for 30 years, with Rob joining him on these special trips for the last 15 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and East End Club in Moline, and an avid bowler in the John Deere men's league and tournaments for over 30 years. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Brad loved being a father and watching Rob play baseball throughout his school career. He was especially proud of coaching Dad's Club and winning the city championship three years in a row. Baseball provided lifetime friendships and everlasting memories.
Survivors include his wife; son, Rob Larson; his golden retriever, Red; and his sun conure parrot, Sunshine; stepmother, Dawn Larson; half-sister, Jennifer Fitzgerald; aunt, Yvonne Grothusen; cousin, Vicki Grothusen; uncle, Ron and Karen Larson; aunt, Melody Muno; and numerous Sealey, Grothusen and Larson family members.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and stepfather, Ralph Haddick.
A special thanks to Brad's lifelong friends, Jim and Eve Kinney, for always being there; and to Kenny Engling for his many visits throughout the year to cheer Brad up. We'd also like to thank Dr. Porubcin and the outstanding cancer nurses at Genesis in Silvis, Ill. Lastly, Hospice Compassus, which has helped us through the most difficult time of our lives.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
