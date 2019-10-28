August 16, 1971-October 27, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Boone C. Allison, 48, of Coal Valley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint Heath-Trinity Moline.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the family.
Boone was born on Aug. 16, 1971, in Silvis, the son of Stephen Allison and Janice Goderis. He married Ruth Murphy on Oct. 28, 2000 in Moline.
Mr. Allison had been employed with GS Tech on the Rock Island Arsenal as a Communication Technician. Boone graduated from Orion High School.
He loved hunting, golfing riding horses and motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; daughter, Sara Jones (Adam Rohlf), Moline; son, Dylan Allison, Hartland, Wis.; grandchildren, Brantley and Scarlett Rohlf; mother and stepfather, Janice and Steve Burleson, Orion; siblings, Toby (Michele) Allison, Davenport, Carlin (Ashley) Allison, Davenport, Whitney Allison, Colona, Steve (Kate) Burleson II, St. Louis, Shase Lacey, Moline; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
