March 22, 1940-May 27, 2020

NEW BOSTON — Bonnie M. Goben, 80, of New Boston, Ill., was surrounded by her children and grandchildren as she passed away at home on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.

Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be left for the Mercer County Animal Shelter. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.

Bonnie was born March 22, 1940, in Aledo, Ill., the daughter of Don and Evelyn Stegall Hedrick. She married Victor Goben on Oct. 2, 1962, in Viola, Ill. They were married until his death on March 22, 2005.

Bonnie was an avid gardener, enjoyed wildlife and fishing, was a history buff and loved to cook. She also enjoyed watching wrestling and western movies.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Stephen Goben of New Boston, Ill., Carol (Greg) Clark of Kahoka, Mo., Christine Goben of Milan, Ill., Debbie Goben of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Buddy (Michelle) Goben, of Asheville, N.C.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers: Gene and Floyd Hedrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister: Jo Hedrick and her dedicated German Shepherd Apache.

