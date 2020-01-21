SILVIS — Bonnie Louise Martin, 84, of Silvis, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 311-19th Street, East Moline. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. till services. Pastor Cyrus Burns will officiate. Memorials may be made to Gaines Chapel AME Church.

Bonnie Louise Cavil was born March 12, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Charles Cavil and Willie (Weaver) Cavil. She was one of nine children. She was a graduate of East High School, Des Moines, Iowa, class of 1953. She married Clarence E. Thomas Sr. in 1956. She later married James Arthur Martin on July 8, 1977, in Miami, Okla. Bonnie worked for the University of Illinois-Cooperative Extension Service and later for River Bend Home Mortgage, Bettendorf. Bonnie was a member of Gaines Chapel AME Church where she sang in the choir. In her younger years, she was a 4-H leader. She loved hosting weekly card parties. Bonnie enjoyed fishing. She was a great cook.