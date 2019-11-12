December 9, 1946-November 7, 2019
HOUSTON, Texas — Bonnie Joan Chickris, 72, Houston, Texas, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Feed My Starving Children.
Bonnie was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Moline, the daughter of Alojzy and Mabel (Hume) Mosinski. She married Michael M. Chickris on Feb. 16, 1980, in Chicago. He died July 31, 2003, in Houston. Bonnie was a travel agent with Carlson Wagonlit Travel and was in the industry for 50 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and Saint Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Houston. Bonnie was a voracious reader and particularly enjoyed books about American history, politics, philosophy, world cultures and cooking. She also dedicated time to gardening, cooking and baking (especially family heirloom recipes), home improvement, her pets, travel, telling stories and finding small, yet memorable, ways to let her family know how much she loved them.
She is survived by her children: Peter Chickris (Matthew Shailer), Washington, D.C., Michelle Chickris, and granddaughter, Stella-Maria Guisepacci, Ajaccio, Corsica; and sisters, Mary Margaret Lambert, Moline, and Ruth Ann Sohlberg, Bettendorf.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.