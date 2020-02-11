September 29, 1946-February 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Bonnie E. Nelson, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School or Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Bonnie was born September 29, 1946 in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Gunnard T. and Violet L. (Hall) Johnson. She married Richard “Pete” Nelson on August 3, 1968 in DeKalb, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie graduated from Sycamore, IL High School in 1964 and from Augustana College in 1968, majoring in French and Secondary Education. She later pursued her Master's in Education and graduated from Western Illinois University.

Bonnie's teaching career began at Carbon Cliff Elementary School. She taught 3rd grade for 10 years then became Principal and Assistant Superintendent of the Carbon Cliff / Barstow school district until she retired in 1998.