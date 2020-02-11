September 29, 1946-February 10, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Bonnie E. Nelson, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be 1pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School or Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Bonnie was born September 29, 1946 in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Gunnard T. and Violet L. (Hall) Johnson. She married Richard “Pete” Nelson on August 3, 1968 in DeKalb, IL.
Bonnie graduated from Sycamore, IL High School in 1964 and from Augustana College in 1968, majoring in French and Secondary Education. She later pursued her Master's in Education and graduated from Western Illinois University.
Bonnie's teaching career began at Carbon Cliff Elementary School. She taught 3rd grade for 10 years then became Principal and Assistant Superintendent of the Carbon Cliff / Barstow school district until she retired in 1998.
Bonnie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Friends of the Rock Island Public Library. She enjoyed collecting antiques and vintage sewing buttons and shared this passion with her husband, Pete, serving as Past President of the National Button Society. Her favorite activities were Stenzel Auctions in Cambridge, IL and traveling to button conventions across the United States, stopping at antique stores and flea markets along the way. On her down time, you could find her curled up reading a good book.
Survivors include her husband, Pete; children, Signe (Sterling) Nelson-Combs, East Moline and Whitney (Dale) Day, Rock Island; 7 grandchildren; sister, Carla (Ron) Vanatta, Genoa, IL and brother-in-law, Robert “Skip” (Lynne) Nelson, Towanda, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
