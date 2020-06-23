Bonnie Bopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 22, 1928-October 30, 2019

MOLINE — Bonnie I. Bopes, 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo, IL.

Private services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bonnie was born January 22, 1928 in Ardmore, MO, the daughter of Fay and Bertha (Boyd) Teter. She married Donald Bopes in 1947 in Troy, KS. He preceded her in death in 1967.

Bonnie retired from the former Eagle Grocery Store Warehouse after 20 years. She was a member of Emanual Lutheran Church, Moline and enjoyed needle point, sewing, crossword puzzles, dancing, walking, gardening, crochet and calligraphy.