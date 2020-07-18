Bobbi L. Tyler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 13, 1960-June 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Bobbi Lynn, 59, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Bobbi was born Sept. 13, 1960, in Los Angeles, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (Pletcher) Criswell. Bobbi is survived by her two children, son, Michael (Jessica) Tyler of Andalusia, and daughter, Kelly (Jon) Hanghian of Bettendorf; seven grandchildren, Mariah, Cameron, Regan, Jameson, Lisa, Rylie and Grace; her former husband, Pete Tyler; and her special friend, Brett Gipson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Robert, Jim, Mari and David.

Bobbi had a brief modeling career in LA and then moved to the Quad-Cities. She was a supervisor at Jumer's Casino and worked at various restaurants in the area. She enjoyed being near the ocean, listening to music, as well as gardening and quiet mornings. She especially loved babysitting and sharing the company of her grandchildren.

A private celebration of life for Bobbi will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the grandchildren's college fund.

