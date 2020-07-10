× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 12, 1932-July 10, 2020

GENESEO — Bob L. Johnson, 88, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo, Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. Melva England will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A drive through visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Those attending will not be allowed to exit their vehicles due to COVID-19 protocol. Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church.

Bob was born Feb. 12, 1932, the son of Fred and Alice (Edwards) Johnson, in rural Atkinson. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1949. He married Joan Tomlinson on May 9, 1954, at Grace United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death. He was employed by the Henry County Highway Department for 17 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and especially spending time with his family.