Blanche J. Eriksen

Funeral services will be live broadcast at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday, Aug. 21, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, (and may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream). Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering guidance, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Milan Christian Food Pantry.