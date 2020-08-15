November 3, 1924-August 12, 2020
MILAN — Blanche J. Eriksen, 95, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be live broadcast at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday, Aug. 21, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, (and may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream). Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering guidance, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Milan Christian Food Pantry.
Blanche was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Verviers, Belgium, the daughter of Jean Pierre Sarolea and Aline (Vincent) Sarolea. She married Rene J. Eriksen in 1945 in Belgium. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2002.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, and International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Seddon, Hastings, Minn., Carol Hoffmann, Moline, and Joelle Bergau (Rob Howe), Ft. Myers, Fla.; son, Richard Eriksen, Plymouth, Minn.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brother, Jean Sarolea.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
