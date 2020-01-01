MOLINE — Billy D. Yeager, 87, of Moline, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Moline. Private family services will be held. A public Celebration of Life and inurnment with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Billy was born March 28, 1932, in Moline, a son of Burl T. and Bessie R. (Dougherty) Yeager. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Billy married Valerie J. DeBel on May 14, 1955, and he later married Geraldine Eagle. Following his military service, Billy was employed by Deere and Co. for over 34 years. Billy retired from Deere and Co. as the director of John Deere Information Systems. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and greatly enjoyed watching all kinds of sports on TV. Billy also enjoyed golf, fishing and reading.