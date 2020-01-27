April 26, 1940-January 26, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Bill Shadden, 79, of Coal Valley, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Bill was born April 26, 1940, in Missouri, a son of Lloyd and Marie (Sumpter) Shadden. He married Billie Hughes in March of 1957 in Rock Island. She passed away July 20, 2007.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He loved NASCAR and playing cards, especially Euchre. He was known for his quick wit, creativity and for always being a good listener. He was a member of the local UAW Union.

He is survived by seven children: John Shadden, of Coal Valley, Brenda (Tom) Bender, of Colona, Ken Shadden (Michelle Glasgow), of Haleyville, Ala., Steven (Connie) Shadden, of Milan, Diane Keck, of Davenport, William Shadden, of Kewanee, and Dale (Sandra) Shadden, of Davenport; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Delores Fryxell, of Hampton, and Patty, of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.