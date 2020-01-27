April 26, 1940-January 26, 2020
COAL VALLEY — Bill Shadden, 79, of Coal Valley, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Bill was born April 26, 1940, in Missouri, a son of Lloyd and Marie (Sumpter) Shadden. He married Billie Hughes in March of 1957 in Rock Island. She passed away July 20, 2007.
He loved NASCAR and playing cards, especially Euchre. He was known for his quick wit, creativity and for always being a good listener. He was a member of the local UAW Union.
He is survived by seven children: John Shadden, of Coal Valley, Brenda (Tom) Bender, of Colona, Ken Shadden (Michelle Glasgow), of Haleyville, Ala., Steven (Connie) Shadden, of Milan, Diane Keck, of Davenport, William Shadden, of Kewanee, and Dale (Sandra) Shadden, of Davenport; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Delores Fryxell, of Hampton, and Patty, of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie; parents; three brothers; and five sisters.
A special thanks to Aunt Nancy and Genesis Hospice for their special care.
