ROCK ISLAND — Bienvenido “Ben” A. Arboleda Jr., 67, Rock Island, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A livestreamed viewing will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with military honors. Memorials to the family.
Ben was born on Oct. 28, 1952, in Bauang, La Union, Philippines, the son of Bienvenido and Placida “Ada” (Andrada) Arboleda Sr. Ben was a proud retired Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was also a retired U.S. Postal Service worker. Ben was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Masonic Lodge Eureka #69, Shriners International, High Twelve International, and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Freemasonry. He enjoyed singing, eating and working on cars. Ben will be remembered as being a hardworking, positive-minded, friendly and loving man. He enjoyed meeting new people and could light up the room with his big smile. Ben was very passionate about his work and his family. He was a man of true character, and the way he talked about his family was always with true love. He's one-of-a-kind, beautiful, fun, funny, loving, incredible person.
Survivors include: wife, Remy Arboleda; children, Jason Arboleda, Maggie (Jeff) Perine, Ana Rica (Craig) Hartman, Kristiana “Kat” Arboleda and Joshua Arboleda; stepdaughter, Nicole Noble; grandchildren, Rheagan Arboleda, Jaxon Arboleda, Lincoln Arboleda, Van Savage, Talia and Milla Perine, Matthew Hartman, Corbin and Josie Hartman, Judah Ray Bird, and Avery Levi Kauer; brothers, Dante (Marivic) Arboleda, Romeo (Mel) Arboleda, and Cesar Arboleda; nephews, Jan Paul, Warren, Eric, Froilan and Jerome Arboleda; and sister-in-law, Yolly Arboleda. Preceded in death by: parents; brother, Jess Arboleda; and nephew, Kenzley Arboleda.
