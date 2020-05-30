Bienvenido 'Ben' A. Arboleda Jr.

Ben was born on Oct. 28, 1952, in Bauang, La Union, Philippines, the son of Bienvenido and Placida “Ada” (Andrada) Arboleda Sr. Ben was a proud retired Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was also a retired U.S. Postal Service worker. Ben was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Masonic Lodge Eureka #69, Shriners International, High Twelve International, and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Freemasonry. He enjoyed singing, eating and working on cars. Ben will be remembered as being a hardworking, positive-minded, friendly and loving man. He enjoyed meeting new people and could light up the room with his big smile. Ben was very passionate about his work and his family. He was a man of true character, and the way he talked about his family was always with true love. He's one-of-a-kind, beautiful, fun, funny, loving, incredible person.