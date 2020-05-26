Beverly Mae Birchell Zink

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 28, 1933-May 10, 2020

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- Zink, Beverly Mae Birchell, 87, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away on May 10, 2020.

She was born February 28, 1933, in New Windsor, Illinois, to Harold and Stella Mae (Falline) Anderson.

She was the former owner operator, along with her husband, of the Standard Station in Viola, Ill., for many years. She was a former employee at both Scotty’s and Publix in Zephyrhills.

Mrs. Zink is survived by her five daughters, Brenda (Benjamin) Knoche of Ft. Myers, Fla., Debra (John) McGaughy of Moline, Ill., Karen (John) Clark of Pensacola, Fla., Sandra (Kenneth) Benningfield of Andalusia, Ill., Cheryl (Edward) Oliver of Coal Valley, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; step son, Robert (Kate) Zink Jr.; and special friend, Maribel Jenkins.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Emmanuel “Mannie” Birchell, and second husband, Robert Zink, Sr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, Whitfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Zink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.