Beverly Mae Beverly MaeBirchell Zink

She was born February 28, 1933 in New Windsor, Illinois to Harold and Stella Mae (Falline) Anderson. She was the former owner operator, along with her husband, of the Standard Station in Viola, IL for many years. She was a former employee at both Scotty's and Publix in Zephyrhills. Mrs. Zink is survived by her five daughters, Brenda (Benjamin) Knoche of Ft. Myers, FL, Debra (John) McGaughy of Moline, IL, Karen (John) Clark of Pensacola, FL., Sandra (Kenneth) Benningfield of Andalusia, IL, Cheryl (Edward) Oliver of Coal Valley, IL; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; step son, Robert (Kate) Zink Jr.; and special friend, Maribel Jenkins. She was predeceased by her first husband. Emmanuel “Mannie” Birchell, and second husband, Robert Zink, Sr. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, Whitfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.