MOLINE — Beverly Lucille Bartels, 86, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd. visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Bev was born on March 26, 1933, in Wilton, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Theresa Reimers Bailey. She married Leo Bartels on Oct. 24, 1953, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2015.
Bev was retired from AT&T as a toll operator. She was a member of Adventure Christian Community and Order of the Eastern Star. Bev enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and bingo games. She also enjoyed gardening, jewelry making, cooking but, most of all, was her love for her family.
Survivors include, children, Mike (Carol) Bartels, Carol L. Bartels, Breck Bartels, Rhonda Attwood, Kim (Chuck) Hansen, Todd (Wendy) Bartels; stepdaughter, Linda (Chuck) Smith; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leo; four brothers and seven sisters; parents, Charles and Theresa and son-in-law, Bill Attwood.
