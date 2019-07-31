April 20, 1929-July 29, 2019
WOODHULL — Beverly J. Jordan, age 90, a resident of Aperion Health Care Center in East Moline, formerly of Woodhull, Ill., died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Aperion. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Western Township Cemetery, rural Orion, Ill. There is no visitation. Memorials in her name may be sent to Aperion Health Care Center. Peterson-Wallin-Knox funeral home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born April 20, 1929, in Woodhull, Ill., to Elmer and Edith White Jordan. She attended the Woodhull schools and never married.
Beverly was a member of the former Woodhull Methodist Church, and she enjoyed doing word puzzles.
Survivors include her sister, Elaine Addis, of Orion, Ill.; and a nephew, Kirk (Roberta) Addis, of St. Charles, Ill. Her parents preceded her in death.