Beverly J. Johnson
November 4, 1930-December 5, 2019

MOLINE — Beverly J. Johnson, 89, of Moline, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis.

Visitation will be 11am-1pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline.

Beverly was born November 4, 1930 in Urbana, IL, the daughter of James William and Violet (Roughton) Johnson. Beverly worked for the former Montgomery Ward, Urbana and later at Surtex, Tampa, FL. She enjoyed spending time doing ceramics.

Survivors include her son; Allan Wahaus, Parsons, Kansas and sister, Betty (Richard) Reinhold, Urbana, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, June Foreman and Willa Mae Bray and brother, James Johnson.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

