December 18, 1940-December 8, 2019

PREEMPTION — Beverly G. Gryp, 78, of Preemption, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. A memorial service for Beverly will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Preemption United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Private inurnment will be in Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Preemption United Methodist Church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan assisted the family with arrangements.

Beverly was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Milford, Neb., a daughter of Elwin and Bessie (LeFan) Shipman. She married John Martin, and three children were born to their union. Beverly later married James D. Gryp on June 8, 1972, in Moline. James passed away on Feb. 12, 2009. Beverly worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 27 years, serving over 20 years as the Postmaster in Preemption. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing. She was a proud member of the community in Preemption. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cats and attending auctions.