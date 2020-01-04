December 18, 1940-December 8, 2019
PREEMPTION — Beverly G. Gryp, 78, of Preemption, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. A memorial service for Beverly will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Preemption United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Private inurnment will be in Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Preemption United Methodist Church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan assisted the family with arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Beverly was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Milford, Neb., a daughter of Elwin and Bessie (LeFan) Shipman. She married John Martin, and three children were born to their union. Beverly later married James D. Gryp on June 8, 1972, in Moline. James passed away on Feb. 12, 2009. Beverly worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 27 years, serving over 20 years as the Postmaster in Preemption. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing. She was a proud member of the community in Preemption. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cats and attending auctions.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don (Victoria Queen) Martin, Rapid City, S.D., Jonni (Scott) Gilbraith, Orion, and Ronni (Glen) Harvey, Aurora, Neb.; grandchildren, Shaun, Mandi, Kati, Stephani, Staci, Bridger, Brian and Emily; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Kaelyn, Axl, Ace, Forrest, Charlotte, Jonathan, Will and Lucy; brother, Gerald (Sharon) Shipman, Cambridge, Neb.; sister, Ardis Brown, Smith Center, Kan.; and several nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.