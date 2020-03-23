October 1, 1949-March 22, 2020
COLONA — Beverly Diane Kelly, 70, of Colona, Ill., formerly of Port Byron, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will look forward to a celebration of her life with friends later at a time to be determined. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly was born on Oct. 1, 1949, in Danville, Ill., the daughter of Everett and Lucille (Crumpton) Eades. She married Edward U. Kelly on March 10, 1979, in Joliet. She was a homemaker and a pipeliner's wife, and traveled with her husband, Ed, to South America and 30-plus states. Often, she worked side by side with him as a safety inspector, office manager, parts runner, assistant superintendent. On one job, Beverly shut down a job that Ed was running over safety issues. Dinner that night was quiet.
She loved and looked forward to meeting with her weekly breakfast club girls. They all shared life every week. These ladies and the time spent together forged bonds that will last forever. As her health began to fade, meeting with these ladies was a must. Saying goodbye to them was one of the last things she did before saying so long to this earth.
Beverly loved a house full of people, especially family. Cooking for 20 people was pure joy to her. Her door was always open, and anyone could count on a warm cup of coffee, a good meal and warm bed. She loved to talk politics, and she always won.
She was a shameless advocate for her kids, grandkids and great-grandson. She loved telling stories that were mostly true, with a bit of hopeful bragging on how they might change. No matter what, she saw no flaws and was always there to help in word, deed and sometimes a bit of cash.
Beverly was one of the hardest working women who ever lived. Three-thirty a.m. was considered the start of the day. Early morning wake-up calls for others in the house was always softened by a large country breakfast of eggs, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, bacon, hot coffee and toast. Work was how she evaluated herself and everyone around her. If you were not handicapped, puking or a veteran, she expected you to pull your fair share. If you were not up before sunrise, you were considered lazy and the day was half gone. Using air conditioning was considered a sign of weakness and a serious character flaw. A fan was all you really needed.
She could grow anything anywhere. Green grass, a big garden, full trees and scores of flowers, properly planted and maintained, brought her great joy.
As with most people who have lived a full life, she softened a bit. A mess was less of a big deal, sleeping to 5:30 a.m. was considered respectable and maybe a missed chore could be replaced with a hot cup of coffee and a long chat.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Dale (Mindy) Cade, McKinney, Texas, Kerry Kelly, East Moline; daughters, Melissa McDanel, Colona, Shannon Brooks, Erie; sisters, June (Butch) Haas, Oakwood, Ill., Terri (Mike) Hopkins, Bismarck, Ill., Betty (Melvin) Weaver, Spencer, Okla.; brother, Delmer Jynella, Danville, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Aaron McLaughlin, Landon McDanel, Logan McDanel, Chance Brooks, Kaleb Brooks, Jack Kelly, Kole Kelly, Zachary Cade, Emily Cade, Hannah Taylor, Jake Cade, Morgan Cade, Nathan Taylor; and great-grandson, Renley McDanel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; son, Edward Kelly Jr.; and sister, Judy King.
Please share a phone call with the family, or offer a memory or condolence online at www.gibsonbodefh.com.