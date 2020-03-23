Beverly Diane Kelly

Beverly loved a house full of people, especially family. Cooking for 20 people was pure joy to her. Her door was always open, and anyone could count on a warm cup of coffee, a good meal and warm bed. She loved to talk politics, and she always won.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a shameless advocate for her kids, grandkids and great-grandson. She loved telling stories that were mostly true, with a bit of hopeful bragging on how they might change. No matter what, she saw no flaws and was always there to help in word, deed and sometimes a bit of cash.

Beverly was one of the hardest working women who ever lived. Three-thirty a.m. was considered the start of the day. Early morning wake-up calls for others in the house was always softened by a large country breakfast of eggs, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, bacon, hot coffee and toast. Work was how she evaluated herself and everyone around her. If you were not handicapped, puking or a veteran, she expected you to pull your fair share. If you were not up before sunrise, you were considered lazy and the day was half gone. Using air conditioning was considered a sign of weakness and a serious character flaw. A fan was all you really needed.

She could grow anything anywhere. Green grass, a big garden, full trees and scores of flowers, properly planted and maintained, brought her great joy.