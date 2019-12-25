September 4, 1926-December 21, 2019
MOLINE — Deaconess Beverly D. Johnson, 93, of Moline, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Rev. Mason Parks from New Journey AME Church, Moline, will officiate and Rev. Van Flowers from Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline, will eulogize. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Journey AME Church, Moline.
Beverly was born on Sept. 4, 1926, in Moline, the daughter of William and Lovely (Branch) Dixon. She married Calvin Ursley Flowers and later married Mizell Dotson. She then married Gerald Johnson. She retired as a machinist from the Rock Island Arsenal and was also employed at Whitey's Ice Cream.
Beverly liked to bowl, she was a lifelong Cubs fan and she loved going to the casino and spending her son Colbert's money. She was also a very proud War Mother.
Survivors include: Carol (Mervyn) Collins, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rev. Van (Myrline) Flowers Sr., East Moline, Colbert (Joyce Quarterman) Dotson, Silvis, Beverly D. Johnson, Plano, Texas, Regina Jones, Rock Island; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen Flowers; son, Mizell P. Dotson III; four brothers, Joe Dixon, Lovett Dixon, Colbert Dixon and John “Buddy” Dixon; and four sisters, Laverne Williams, Ruth Anders, Helen Dixon and Shelly Ritchie.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
