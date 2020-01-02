February 21, 1927-December 31, 2019

MOLINE — Beverly A. Kautz, 92, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3-5pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 2:30pm by the Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Seton School or Alleman High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beverly was born February 21, 1927 in Davenport, the daughter of Bernard (Harry) and Katherine (Todsen) Schoonhoven. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945 and went to work for Davenport Bank and Trust Co. It was there that she met her co-worker R.E. (Dick) Kautz, who introduced her to his brother Carl. She married Carl A. Kautz, Jr. on June 10, 1950 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2019.