February 21, 1927-December 31, 2019
MOLINE — Beverly A. Kautz, 92, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3-5pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 2:30pm by the Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials can be made to Seton School or Alleman High School.
Beverly was born February 21, 1927 in Davenport, the daughter of Bernard (Harry) and Katherine (Todsen) Schoonhoven. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945 and went to work for Davenport Bank and Trust Co. It was there that she met her co-worker R.E. (Dick) Kautz, who introduced her to his brother Carl. She married Carl A. Kautz, Jr. on June 10, 1950 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2019.
Beverly was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, Short Hills Country Club, Kings Daughters and volunteered to deliver “Meals on Wheels.” Bev enjoyed winter trips to Florida with Carl, playing golf and walking the beach. Some of their favorite memories were traveling to Irelend and Germany with Bernie and Joe Murphy. Their summer vacations to Gull Lake with the kids and grandkids were cherished for many years.
Bev enjoyed stained glass making, exercising at the YMCA pool, golf and baking, especially cookies.
Survivors include her children, Carol (James) Nieman, Sterling, IL, Stephen (Debra) Kautz, East Moline, Thomas (Elizabeth) Kautz, Arlington, TX, Jeffrey (Julie) Kautz, Moline and Joseph (Linda) Kautz, Crestwood, IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth Branz, Ellen Nieman, Dan Nieman, Stephen Kautz Jr., Sarah Andrus, Mary Marunde, Michael Kautz, Andrew Kautz, Alex Kautz, Anna Kautz, Matthew Kautz, Emily Sargent, Colin Kautz and Emma Kautz and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Ann, sister, Shirley Weckel and brother, B.H. Schoonhoven.
Condolences may be left or video viewed at RaffertyFunerals.com