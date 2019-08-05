January 27, 1936-August 3, 2019
KIETHSBURG — Beverly A. Barnhouse, 83, of Keithsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Community Bible Fellowship, Aledo. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, Ill. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family. In honor of Beverly's love of reading, memorials may be made to the Burlington Public Library.
Beverly was born on Jan. 27, 1936, in Sugar Grove, Ill., to Tom and Esther (Logsdon) Davis. She married Larry Barnhouse on Sept. 28, 1991, in Joy, Ill. Beverly had many talents, working for the Mercer County Sheriff's office, home health care and Monmouth Pottery, besides raising her family.
Those left to cherish Beverly's memory include: her loving husband of 28 years, Larry Barnhouse; children: Cynthia (Steve) Bosaw, of Rockbridge, Ill., Theodore Ramsdell, of Boulder Creek, Calif., Patty Ramsdell, of Spring Hill, Fla., Dave (Mary) Kinkaid, of Davenport; Nancy (Jack) Schrock, of Joy, Mike (Robin) Barnhouse, of Joy, Matt (Heather) Barnhouse, of Denver, Colo., and Mark Barnhouse, of Oquawka; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren with one lovingly expected. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.